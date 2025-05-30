Former WWE champion shares his unseen altercation with Logan Paul

Logan Paul is among the most hated heel characters on Monday Night RAW. A former WWE champion recently shared a clip of his altercation with The Maverick.

WWE veteran R-Truth had a mini-feud with his childhood hero, John Cena. During the post-show press conference at the Backlash Premium Live Event, The Cenation Leader nailed the multi-time WWE 24/7 Champion with an Attitude Adjustment through a table. It led to a match between the two at the recently concluded WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

After losing the non-title contest to the Undisputed WWE Champion, R-Truth recently took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself having a conversation with Logan Paul. The two stars were arguing about John Cena.

You can check out the conversation in the video below:

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

After defeating R-Truth, John Cena made his way to the squared circle during the main event of the show. The veteran tried to help Logan Paul defeat Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, a returning Cody Rhodes evened the numbers, allowing The YEET Master to retain the title.

Logan Paul breaks character to make a bold claim about a former WWE Champion

Logan Paul recently broke character to praise a beloved WWE Superstar on his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

The former WWE United States Champion claimed that Roman Reigns had more aura than any other guest on his podcast. He stated that The OTC always made heads turn.

"You want to know who had the most aura on the show? In my opinion, I think it was Roman Reigns. He's a guy who enters the room and everyone is like, 'Who the f*ck is that guy?' Watch him come out at a WWE event. Man, I swear to God, like, something in the atmosphere changes. The whole stadium is just watching this guy," he said. [From 1:34:00 to 1:34:20]

Roman Reigns has been away from WWE programming since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. It will be interesting to see when he will return to the squared circle.

