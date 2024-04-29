Former WWE champion shares update on injured tag team partner

WWE has recently been rocked with several performers sustaining unfortunate injuries. One-half of the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Ivar, recently shared an update on his injured teammate Erik.

Erik of The Viking Raiders has been absent from WWE for over seven months due to a neck injury. He had to undergo a C6/C7 neck fusion surgery and is currently on the road to recovery. The 39-year-old superstar's last appearance on WWE TV was during a tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle on the September 4, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW.

In a recent conversation with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Ivar stated that Erik was at WWE WrestleMania XL. He further claimed that he had not seen his tag team partner after the latter got injured as Erik flew to Birmingham, Alabama, and underwent surgery.

Ivar also revealed that the former 24/7 Champion's injury was severe, as he was temporarily paralyzed at one point. The nature of the injury also made his future in-ring appearances questionable. Ivar concluded by saying that Erik would no longer perform moves that could compromise his head.

You can check out the interview by clicking here (subscription required).

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Ivar sends warning to NXT North American Champion Oba Femi

Ivar made a surprise appearance on NXT following his loss to a returning Sheamus on the April 15 edition of Monday Night RAW. The former RAW Tag Team Champion squared off against Josh Briggs on the developmental brand.

After the win, Ivar sent a warning directed at Oba Femi with some strong words. The 40-year-old claimed that he was ready to take down the current NXT North American Champion.

"I’m ready. Forgive me, cuz Briggs got me a little fired up. I love hitting, and that man brought it. But Oba Femi? That's a man who's gonna bring it to me, and it's a man I'm ready for... This man has been unstoppable in NXT. No one can bring him down, but I did.... What's he got? 12-15 matches in the books? I’ve got 23 years. Nothing's been handed to me. He came to NXT, and he got the red carpet, not me... I will have my first opportunity for a singles championship in this company, and I will not squander it... Ivar's ready, but is Oba?" Ivar said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

After Erik got injured last year, Ivar has been part of several singles matches, putting forth impressive performances. The Viking Raider would be looking forward to winning a singles championship before his partner returns from injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback