305 lbs WWE RAW star sends warning to "unstoppable" Oba Femi

Oba Femi has been dominating WWE’s NXT brand since making his debut. He has yet to meet his match on the brand, but it looks like a RAW Superstar could neutralize him soon.

Oba Femi won the NXT North American Championship soon after winning the Breakout Tournament. He has had a few good title defenses where he has simply dominated his opponents. However, things could become very different soon as WWE RAW star Ivar is ready to face the massive superstar in a title match.

Ivar took a loss from Sheamus on the latest edition of RAW but redeemed himself by defeating Josh Briggs on Tuesday night. After the big win, he sent a message to Oba Femi in a backstage exclusive. The 305 lbs star made it clear that he was ready for the North American Champion.

"I’m ready. Forgive me, Briggs got me a little fired up. I love hitting, and that man brought it. But Oba Femi? That's a man who's gonna bring it to me, and it's a man I'm ready for. This man has been unstoppable in NXT. No one can bring him down, but I did,” Ivar said. “What's he got? 12-15 matches in the books? I’ve got 23 years. Nothing's been handed to me. He came to NXT and he got the red carpet, not me. It's been 23 years of failures and heartaches."

The Viking Raider also noted that he had experienced a lot in his career. However, 2024 was his year, and he was ready to win his first singles title.

"Now, in 2024, in NXT, I will have my first opportunity for a singles championship in this company, and I will not squander it... Ivar's ready, but is Oba?" Ivar said. [0:18-1:40]

WWE veteran Shawn Michaels thinks highly of Oba Femi

Shawn Michaels is one of the biggest names to have entered the WWE ring. He’s currently heading the NXT brand, and any input from the veteran is as valuable as it can be.

Talking about the 25-year-old NXT North American Champion, Michaels was nothing but praise. He said that his aura and nature were outstanding.

"The cliché is the sky's the limit, as they say, but it is with Oba. You can see it. I think from the first day he walked out there, everybody felt the aura that he has. He's unbelievably impressive. I tell you what, just from a character standpoint, as a human being, boy, he's a bright young man. He is so focused," said Michaels.

It looks like WWE will invest in the big man going forward. That could help Oba Femi become one of the notable powerhouses in the company.

Please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

What makes Sting special? His first AEW opponent opens up RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you want to see Oba Femi move to the main roster soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback