304 lbs WWE star avenges Sheamus loss with breathtaking moonsault

WWE Superstar Ivar faced Josh Briggs during the latest episode of NXT. The Viking Raider's return to WWE NXT last week sparked immediate intrigue, especially as he set his sights on the North American Championship held by Oba Femi.

However, Josh Briggs, still nursing injuries from his previous match, wasn't about to let Ivar topple him from the title picture without a fight. After a tense confrontation backstage, they agreed to settle their differences in the ring to determine who would earn the right to challenge Oba Femi next.

Ivar started the bout on the front foot on NXT, launching a barrage of back elbows into the corner. Meanwhile, Oba Femi watched attentively backstage, keeping a close eye on his potential challengers. Despite Josh Briggs's valiant effort, his bruised ribs hampered his offense, leaving him vulnerable.

However, Ivar, fueled by his recent setback against Sheamus on WWE RAW, remained resolute. The 304-lb star executed a devastating Tiger Slam, followed by his trademark Moonsault, to secure an important win.

Expand Tweet

After the match, Oba Femi was asked about his thoughts on Ivar's win, and he responded, 'Interesting.' He swiftly walked away, laying out Oro Mensah on his way out.

It will be interesting to see if Ivar can shock the world and dethrone the dominant Nigerian to become the new NXT North American Champion.

Poll : Do you believe Ivar can dethrone Oba Femi to become the new NXT North American Champion? Yes No chance 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback