Former WWE champion shares an update after missing RAW

A WWE Superstar recently shared an update on social media following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Nikki Cross.

On the April 22 episode of the red brand, Becky Lynch won the Battle Royal to become the new Women's World Champion after Rhea Ripley had vacated the title due to injury last week. The match involved several RAW Superstars, including Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Chelsea Green, and more.

Nikki Cross, who has reportedly been absent from television despite being present backstage during WWE shows, was not part of the contest. The 35-year-old recently took to X/Twitter to post a picture of herself:

"Wind in my hair…🎶🎼🎵💙💙💙," she wrote.

The former RAW Women's Champion last competed in a televised match on the November 6, 2023, edition of RAW. Cross contested in the Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the Women's World Championship at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Wrestling veteran urges WWE to release Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross has had a highly inconsistent run on the main roster after a successful stint on the developmental brand. During her run as Nikki A.S.H. (Almost Super Hero), Cross won the 2021 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match and cashed in her contract the following night on RAW to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship. However, she lost the title back to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

Cross has also won the Women's Tag Team Championship on three separate occasions and the 24/7 Championship once. However, she hasn't been involved in any truly significant storylines since her main roster call-up.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Stevie Richards addressed Cross voicing her displeasure at her booking as he urged WWE to release her:

"You know what's funny? They're not exclusive to doing that. Every wrestling company throughout history has done this. There's some weird thing with wrestling when you wanna participate, when you wanna earn your money, when you wanna be booked, when you wanna give them a return on the investment, somehow you get heat for that and you get punished. Just release her," he said.

Considering her absence from the recent Battle Royal, Nikki Cross might have to wait further for her television return. It remains to be seen if and when the Stamford-based company decides to put her on TV.

