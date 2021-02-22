"WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?!?" - Former WWE Champion insults AJ Styles after Elimination Chamber loss

Sheamus has responded to AJ Styles on Twitter, after the Phenomenal One tagged him in a post relating to their Elimination Chamber defeat.

In AJ Styles' original tweet, The Face That Runs The Place targeted the Celtic Warriror, disputing his plan to be the one to eliminate Drew McIntyre from the Elimination Chamber match.

Here is what AJ Styles said to Sheamus on Twitter:

"Tell me it was @WWESheamus who thought he was going to be the man to beat Drew. Gave it all last night. #WWEChamber"

However, it wouldn't be long before the Irishman would chime in with comments of his own. Sheamus would insult AJ Styles' intelligence, insisting Omos is "the brains of the operation" and question Styles' decision to hit him with the Phenomenal Forearm when he did.

Here is what Sheamus had to say:

"Turns-out Omos isn’t just the muscle, he’s also the brains of the operation... WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?!?"

Had AJ Styles allowed Sheamus to pin Drew McIntyre in this moment, instead of attacking him, it's likely the WWE Champion would have been eliminated from the match.

Sheamus may now choose to target AJ Styles after Elimination Chamber

Before the Elimination Chamber pay per view, Sheamus had made it clear that he felt robbed after being forced to face Drew McIntyre inside the structure, as opposed to in a one on one match.

However, now that Drew McIntyre is no longer WWE Champion, with The Miz successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract last night, he may now choose to focus on AJ Styles instead.

It's clear from their Twitter exchange that Sheamus considers AJ Styles to be the reason he was unable to pin Drew McIntyre inside the Elimination Chamber. He also likely considers Styles to be the reason he is not standing tall as WWE Champion at this very moment.

Sheamus has somewhat made things personal, too, having brought Omos into the equation. Could we be heading for AJ Styles vs Sheamus at WrestleMania 37? Or even sooner?