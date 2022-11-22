Former WWE Champion slams Vladimir Putin and praises Donald Trump (Exclusive)

Donald Trump has been in the headlines again after his account was recovered on Twitter, as well as the fact that he declared his intention to run for the U.S. Presidential post once more in 2024. WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter was full of praise for him while slamming Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

It needs little elaboration as to why Putin has been a public enemy #1 for several people worldwide. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has spanned throughout the year, drawing criticism and sanctions from people and governments across the world.

When Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling asked what Sgt. Slaughter thinks about the current state of affairs, he said that he doesn't believe the United States of America is doing enough to help Ukraine against Russia. He praised former president Donald Trump while also slamming Putin:

"Well, it makes me a bit angry that we're (The United States of America) not doing more to help Ukraine. I know that we're helping supply weapons and all that. When it gets to the point where we should have done that [before] and that nuclear bomb might go off, we never know with a guy like [Vladmir] Putin. We never trusted him, we never kept an eye on him. Former president [Donald] Trump kept a pretty good eye on him. Now it seems like he's out of control and nobody can stop him." (2:33-3:13)

Donald Trump fired WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg many years ago

Another fellow-WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg, revealed a surprising story about Donald Trump. Goldberg once got fired from the famous show 'The Apprentice' and looked back on his miserable experience with Donald Trump:

“Do you know that I tried to get fired from The Apprentice from the first day I arrived? It was one of the most miserable experiences of mine,” Goldberg admitted. “He was a piece of work, man, I knew that dude wasn’t gonna be the most popular guy in the world when I figured out that he really didn’t have any social skills. Like, zero… You’d go up and you shake his hand, and he has no social skills. He doesn’t know how to interact with a person one-on-one without putting a front up. He was uncomfortable.”

Goldberg admitted that he knew Trump wouldn't win anybody over.

