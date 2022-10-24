There don't seem to be many people who can say they've had a pleasant interaction with WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump.

Trump has been involved with WWE multiple times over the years, dating back to WrestleMania IV and V being held at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Trump was inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame in 2013.

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently sat down with Roman Atwood's The Untold Stories Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about his experience working with Donald Trump on The Apprentice, Goldberg revealed that he tried to get fired immediately.

“Do you know that I tried to get fired from The Apprentice from the first day I arrived? It was one of the most miserable experiences of mine,” Goldberg admitted. “He was a piece of work, man, I knew that dude wasn’t gonna be the most popular guy in the world when I figured out that he really didn’t have any social skills. Like, zero… You’d go up and you shake his hand, and he has no social skills. He doesn’t know how to interact with a person one-on-one without putting a front up. He was uncomfortable.” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Goldberg addresses his current contract status with WWE

Elsewhere during the interview, Goldberg revealed when his current contract with WWE expires.

While he doesn't have any matches currently left on his deal, he's still currently contracted with the company for another two months.

"I can't remember what the point of this story was, but I've been hitting the head way too many times, quite obviously, as you can see in real-time......Stephanie [McMahon], if you're listening to this, my contract ends in two months, so don't hold this against me," Goldberg revealed. "I put my head through a lot of things across the country from 94-97, and I guarantee you half of them are still there." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

