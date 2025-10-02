Former WWE champion spotted with The Rock! [PHOTO]

A former WWE Champion was recently spotted with The Rock. The Final Boss is busy with the promotion of his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine, which will be released on October 3 in the United States.The movie will feature Dwayne Johnson as the iconic MMA fighter Mark Kerr, highlighting his rise and struggles. During a recent premiere of the movie, former WWE star Tom Pestock, FKA Baron Corbin, was spotted with The Brahma Bull.Pestock shared the photos from his visit on Instagram and praised director Benny Safdie, Emily Blunt, and the WWE legend for their efforts.&quot;Last night was incredible. The Smashing Machine was everything I hoped it would be. @bowedtie , @therock , @a24 , Emily Blunt and so many more absolutely crushed it...Big thanks to A24 and The Rock for having me out — I truly enjoyed every second of this experience,&quot; he wrote in the post.You can check out Pestock's post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPestock, a former United States Champion, has interacted with The Rock on WWE TV as well. In October 2019, during an episode of SmackDown, Pestock, portraying his King Corbin gimmick, interrupted Becky Lynch, leading to The People's Champion making a surprise appearance.After exchanging words with each other, Pestock was taken down by Lynch, the former WWE Champion. The Great One ended up delivering a People's Elbow followed by a Rock Bottom on him.The Rock doubted himself before The Smashing Machine roleThe WWE icon has undergone intense MMA training in preparation for his role as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine. However, preparing physically for the role wasn't the only challenge for him.In an interview with IMDb, he revealed that he was scared before taking up the role and doubted whether he could go through with it.The Rock said that being the only child and his father's tough love made it difficult for him to admit his fears. But once he opened up to co-star Emily Blunt and director Benny Safdie, things got better.