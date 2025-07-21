Former WWE champion steps away from wrestling; receives a message from CM Punk

Former WWE champion received a heartfelt message from CM Punk following a major announcement. The star in question is Cora Jade, who recently noted that she's taking a hiatus from pro wrestling.Cora Jade, who now goes by the name of Elayna Black, was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2021 to 2025, during which she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. Jade was released from her contract a couple of months back, following which she returned to the independent circuit. However, her post-WWE run has hit a bump as Jade recently announced that she's taking a break from pro wrestling for the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old noted that she wants to focus on her mental health and won't be available for the remainder of 2025.Jade is a big CM Punk fan and shares a close friendship with the veteran. She even trained with the former world champion. The Best in the World sent her a heartfelt message after the announcement, noting that he's got her back.&quot;Hard step to take, proud of you for taking it. I got your back [heart emoji],&quot; Punk wrote in the comments.Punk's message to Cora Jade! [Image credit: Jade's Instagram]Cora Jade recalled being a huge fan of WWE Superstar CM PunkIt is no secret that Cora Jade was a huge fan of CM Punk growing up. There are many pictures of the 24-year-old meeting the Best in the World at various events.She recently revealed that she used to be the first in line for every meet and greet with The Second City Saint, which looks crazy when looking back.&quot;He remembered me because any time he would do anything in Chicago, because I lived in Chicago and so did he, I would be the first in line for every single thing. Borderline crazy, now that I'm thinking about it. I probably scared him. [Met CM Punk] probably 10 times. I was there every time. It got to the point where he would remember me in the line and he would laugh at me because I would be first in line every single time. We laugh about it now. I'm like, Jesus Christ, I was a little bit crazy back then.&quot;Cora Jade's dream came true in 2023 when CM Punk returned to WWE. The former AEW star was often seen with the female star, Roxanne Perez, even outside of the wrestling business. Punk also showed support for Jade when she was released from the global juggernaut.