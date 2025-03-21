Former WWE champion suffers another disappointing loss on SmackDown

A popular WWE Champion got pinned on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown which is currently live from the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy.

In the first match of the night, Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura joined forces to compete against Jimmy Uso and Damian Priest in a tag team match. The action got underway even before the bell rang as The Archer of Infamy charged towards The Scottish Warrior making his entrance.

As Nakamura and McIntyre tried to get the better of Priest before the official commencement of the bout, Jimmy Uso hit a dive over the top rope to take down his opponents. The former Judgment Day member hurled Drew into the ring to finally get the match underway.

The two teams traded blows in a back-and-forth contest before Damian Priest hit Shinsuke Nakamura with the South of Heaven Chokeslam to score the win. However, the night did not end well for the former World Heavyweight Champion as Drew McIntyre slid inside the squared circle to brutally attack Priest for the second week running.

Shinsuke Nakamura has had a strange run lately. After a series of losses, he defeated LA Knight to become the WWE United States Champion at WWE Survivor Series 2024. However, his lackluster title reign ended earlier this month. The Megastar defeated the Japanese veteran to reclaim the title on the March 7 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Nakamura ahead of WrestleMania 41.

