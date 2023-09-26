Former WWE Champion suffers a massive defeat on RAW; gets brutally attacked after the match

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the show, McIntyre appeared as a guest on The Miz TV. However, the show was interrupted when The New Day showed up to confront the Scottish Warrior. They questioned his decision to abandon Jey Uso last week and said that this was not the Drew McIntyre they once knew. After some heated exchange, McIntyre asked Kingston to enter the ring for their scheduled one-on-one match.

The opening stages of the bout saw both men trade moves as they looked to gain control. At one point, Kingston went for the Trouble in Paradise. But McIntyre was able to avoid the move and hit the Future Shock DDT for a nearfall.

There was a similar response from Kingston as he ducked the Claymore Kick to deliver the SOS. With both men laid out in the center of the ring, Viking Raiders' Ivar made his way out to take out Xavier Woods on the outside.

This left Kingston distracted as McIntyre was able to take advantage of the situation. The former WWE Champion successfully connected the Claymore Kick to secure an impressive win.

After the match, Kingston was attacked by Ivar. McIntyre decided not to interfere as he left the ring. The New Day member was then laid out with a moonsault. It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves in the coming weeks.

