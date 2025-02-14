Former WWE Champion has a surprising three-word reaction to his John Cena match

The time has finally dawned upon WWE fans who love John Cena fiercely. The Champ announced his farewell tour in July 2024 and It officially commenced last month.

Ad

Plenty of his peers have put their names in the hat as potential opponents in John Cena's final run with WWE. One of Cena's most notable rivals during his prime was the Irishman, Sheamus, who picked up a career-defining victory over The Face That Runs The Place right off the gate.

Taking to Instagram, The Celtic Warrior shared a fan-made post of his match against John Cena from that era. However, he had a surprising three-word reaction to it:

Ad

Trending

"Bad hair day," wrote Sheamus.

Check out his Instagram story below:

Sheamus shares a fan-made post [Image via Instagram]

The Irishman continued to feud with Cena, with the WWE Championship on the line. He again picked up a pinfall win over the 16-time World Champion when The Nexus cost the latter a huge title match. His rivalry with John paved the way for his subsequent main event run, and the rest was history.

Ad

Sheamus reflects on John Cena urging WWE to put him over

In an exclusive interview with Virgin Media Sports Stories last year, Sheamus reflected on his iconic victory over John Cena at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view in 2009.

He revealed that until the day of the pay-per-view, he was in the dark about the surprising finish. The Cenation Leader urged the higher-ups to give him the win so they could milk the storyline in the months that followed. Although The Celtic Warrior was originally considered to lose the Tables Match, Cena influenced the outcome of the showdown:

Ad

"Cena had a lot to do with it. Cena had a lot to do with what happened that day. It was like, 'This is someone I can do business with. This is someone I can go around and is a believable foe,' which is what John needed. What every good hero needs is a good villain. He saw that with me too, people did not like me. People hated me. I was so different compared to everybody in there. Long hair, short hair, super tan, tattoos. I was a different mix and he saw he could do something good with me."

Ad

Ad

Watch the video clip above to revisit the remarkable finish to John Cena vs. Sheamus from TLC 2009.

Would you like to see the two wrestlers lock horns one last time in 2025? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback