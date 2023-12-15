Former WWE Champion takes a dig at Taylor Swift

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently threw shade at renowned popstar Taylor Swift.

SmackDown star Grayson Waller made the headlines a few months ago for his remarks about Taylor Swift and her fanbase. Now, it appears another Australian-born star has taken a swipe at the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

Nia Jax was recently asked on Twitter if she liked Taylor Swift and what her favorite song was. In response, the former WWE Women's Champion humorously replied:

"Does he play football?" Jax wrote.

Check out Nia Jax's tweet below:

Jax was last seen in action during this week's episode of Monday Night RAW when she was involved in a confrontation with former rival Becky Lynch.

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Nia Jax could win the Royal Rumble match

Teddy Long recently talked about the chances of Nia Jax emerging victorious at the Royal Rumble.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former General Manager proposed a scenario envisioning Nia Jax winning the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

This win would potentially set up a showdown at WrestleMania 40 against the newly-signed superstar, Jade Cargill.

"I'd like to maybe have Nia Jax win the Royal Rumble, you know what I mean, and set it up for WrestleMania. Now it's Jade Cargill and Nia Jax for WrestleMania. That's what I think will sell. I mean, don't get me wrong, the other girls [are] great. I know that will sell tickets, too. But I am looking at what a good body Jade Cargill has. Then you look at this humongous Nia Jax... [a] size difference there. I see that really going over good," Teddy Long said.

Despite joining the Stamford-based promotion a few months ago, Cargill is yet to make her in-ring debut. It will be intriguing to see if Nia Jax becomes her initial target upon entering the scene.

