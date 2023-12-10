Former WWE RAW champion's Royal Rumble win to set up Jade Cargill's in-ring debut? Hall of Famer shares his take (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long wants Jade Cargill to face one of the most powerful superstars in the women's division after the latter potentially wins the Royal Rumble.

The superstar in question is Nia Jax. She is widely regarded as one of the dominant performers on the roster. The former RAW Women's Champion is currently feuding with Becky Lynch, a rivalry that seemingly stems from a previous real-life incident involving the two.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long expressed his wish to see Nia Jax take on Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 40.

"I'd like to maybe have Nia Jax win the Royal Rumble, you know what I mean, and set it up for WrestleMania. Now it's Jade Cargill and Nia Jax for WrestleMania. That's what I think will sell. I mean, don't get me wrong, the other girls [are] great. I know that will sell tickets, too. But I am looking at what a good body Jade Cargill has. Then you look at this humongous Nia Jax... [a] size difference there. I see that really going over good." [3:07 onwards]

Nia Jax previously commented on the heat she received from WWE fans

The Irresistible Force is a credible heel, mainly having played the role of an antagonist in several storylines. Many fans believe she is not the safest worker on the roster.

In a chat with Karolyi from Q1057 and 1035, Jax said she didn't care much about fans disliking her.

"I think my personality is more heel. I don't really care if people like me or not. Most people don't like me, and that actually fuels my fire to go get in there and just really get them p***ed off even more."

What is next for Nia Jax in WWE? Only time will tell.

