"I don't really care if people like me or not" - 3-time WWE champion talks about major accident that transformed her career

WWE has seen many superstars return to the company this year. Three-time former champion Nia Jax was among the stars who returned to the company after being released.

Jax won the RAW Women’s Championship once and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship twice in her career. The company released her in November 2021.

Many fans did not like the way Nia Jax fought in the ring. Some had called her unsafe after a few wrestlers were injured while competing against her in the ring.

She returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble for a one-off appearance, before finally signing a new contract in September 2023. She is now a full-time member of the women’s division, and can be seen competing in some big matches on RAW.

Speaking to Karolyi from Q1057 and 1035, The Irresistible Force said that her personality was more of a heel, and she preferred playing a heel character. She added that she did not care whether people liked her or not.

"I think my personality is more heel," she said." "I don't really care if people like me or not, most people don't like me, and that actually fuels my fire to go get in there and just really get them p***ed off even more."

Jax noted that she has had heat from fans ever since she accidentally broke Becky Lynch’s nose. That angle allowed Lynch to transform her career, and become one of the top names in WWE.

"It's definitely fun being a heel, babyfaces - meh, not for me," she said on which role she prefers taking on." "I'm not trying to get everybody to like me." [H/t Wrestling Inc.]

It’s great to see that The Irresistible Force does not take fans’ negative comments seriously. Instead, she works on the heat to transform her character and get a good push on the roster.

An AEW star recently commented on her past WWE rivalry with Nia Jax

CJ Perry (Lana) was one of the biggest names in the women’s division in WWE. Much like Nia Jax, she too was released by the company unceremoniously.

The two women had a rivalry while they were with the company that did not make too much sense. Lana hasn’t forgotten about it yet, and shared a brief clip of her appearance on CJAD 800 in which she talks about her time in WWE feuding with Nia Jax.

"Thank you @linafanene for putting me through 10 tables when we weren't seeing eye to eye on things😂," Perry wrote in her Instagram story.

The rivalry saw Jax put Lana through the table several times. Lana is now working in AEW alongside her husband Miro (Rusev).

