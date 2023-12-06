AEW star sends a message to Nia Jax, claiming they didn't see "eye to eye" in WWE

A former WWE star has recently shared a message for Nia Jax via social media, calling back to their rather one-sided feud from a few years ago.

After an extended hiatus from the wrestling world, CJ Perry (fka Lana) returned to the industry when she surprisingly popped up at the tail end of her husband Miro's (Fka Rusev) match at AEW All Out earlier this year.

Her new adventure in the pro wrestling business has not meant that she has forgotten those who have wronged her in the past. Perry shared a brief clip of her recent appearance on CJAD 800 in which she talks about her time in WWE feuding with Nia Jax.

This rivalry is best remembered for Jax routinely putting the then-Lana through tables.

"Thank you @linafanene for putting me through 10 tables when we weren't seeing eye to eye on things 😂 " Perry captioned her Instagram story post.

A screenshot of CJ Perry's Instagram story.

Throughout her spell in AEW thus far, Perry has thankfully managed to avoid any table bumps. Perry has not yet competed in a match since arriving at Tony Khan's promotion. She is currently focused on being an on-screen manager.

Nia Jax thrilled to see Randy Orton return to WWE

While CJ Perry might have decided to join her husband in All Elite Wrestling, WWE has been firing on all cylinders when it comes to big-name returns recently.

CM Punk, R-Truth and Randy Orton all came back to WWE programming at the recent Survivor Series pay-per-view, with the latter being a personal favorite of Nia Jax.

"You know, I love Randy Orton. He's one of my favorite human beings and I'm such a huge fan of his. I watched him when I was a kid and now, getting to work with him, and I've been RKO-ed by him. You know he is just the top-tier talent," Jax told Mike Karolyi. [03:17 - 03:32]

This past Friday on SmackDown, Orton committed his future to the blue brand, prompting fans to believe that a long-awaited feud with Roman Reigns is around the corner.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.