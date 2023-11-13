[Watch] Top male AEW star hugs CJ Perry (fka Lana) after accepting her offer to be her new client

In a shocking turn of events on the latest edition of AEW Collision, CJ Perry, fka Lana, seems to have found her first major client in Andrade.

On Collision, Andrade had hinted at a potential partnership with Perry during a promo. As he made his entrance, CJ Perry's music began to play, and she joined him on the entrance ramp. Following this, the two exchanged nods and smiles, creating a sense of anticipation amongst fans.

Following his victory in the match against Daniel Garcia, Perry got in the ring and gave Andrade a big hug before raising his hand. In the backstage, Miro was shown watching them, smiling and shaking his head.

For fans who are wondering what's next for this duo, it now appears official that Andrade is under the management of Perry. She shared an Instagram story where he signed an official contract with her as his new manager, and hugged her. Check out her story here.

Now the question on everyone's mind is whether Miro will continue his streak of attacking Perry's clients, or if Andrade can avoid The Redeemer's wrath.

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry's made an interesting comment on AEW star Andrade El Idolo

Following the conclusion of Collision, where CJ Perry teased her potential new client Andrade, she made an interesting comment about her new client.

Taking it to Instagram, Perry shared an interesting message regarding her new client Andrade's physique.

"MY NEW CLIENT @ANDRADEALMAS IS JACKED AF !!!! @AEW," wrote Perry.

CJ Perry's Instagram story

The story was also reposted by Andrade, before officially signing his contract with Perry. The fans are abuzz with excitement, and are awaiting to see the next chapter in this intriguing story, wondering if it will lead to a match at Full Gear.

