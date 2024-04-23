Former WWE Champion takes massive shot at Gunther following RAW

Gunther made his first appearance since losing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Ring General returned on this week's RAW and announced his entry for the King of the Ring tournament. However, it seems like the announcement did not go well with Sheamus as The Celtic Warrior fired a massive shot at the Austrian.

The Irishman returned from injury last week on RAW to defeat Ivar in a singles match. On the most recent edition of the red brand, the 46-year-old got a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura after confronting former World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre.

Gunther took to X/Twitter to share a video of himself from the latest episode of the red brand, declaring for the upcoming King of The Ring Tournament and putting every champion on the roster on notice. The former Intercontinental Champion's long-term rival, Sheamus, responded to the post, by sharing a picture of himself from 2010, sitting on the throne after becoming the King of the Ring. He further noted that he thinks The Ring General can not carry the King's look:

"dont think he can carry the look off," wrote Sheamus.

King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, May 25 in Saudi Arabia. The tournament for each crown is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

Sami Zayn opens up about beating Gunther at WrestleMania XL

Sami Zayn defeated Gunther at The Show of Shows to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion and end The Ring General's 666-day title reign. The win also marked the former Bloodline member's fourth IC Championship win.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with WWE after the match, an emotional Sami Zayn reflected on his championship win on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The 39-year-old further explained how badly he needed to secure the win over Gunther:

"When you do something big, sometimes it’s really hard to reconcile with what's on the other side of that because you might have to come face the fact that it might not be as big or as good or you might be not as big, as good, and the shadows that are behind you can seem like they’re bigger than anything that’s ahead. I hope I’m not being overdramatic when I say I needed this. I needed this more than I can put into words. More than you know. You talk about that self-doubt, some of it was on television and you saw for yourself. A lot of it you don’t see," he said.

Sami Zayn defended his title against Chad Gable last week on RAW, who attacked the champion after losing the match. On the latest edition of the show, however, Zayn was taken down by Bronson Reed in a backstage segment. It will be intriguing to see how things pan out after the WWE Draft.

