Former WWE Champion takes a shot at John Cena after SmackDown

John Cena is one of the biggest heels in WWE right now, heading into his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. After the live international broadcast of this week's episode of SmackDown, Angel poked fun at the 16-time world champion on social media.

Ad

He and his partner Berto took on the new WWE Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, during the show. Los Garza had interrupted the champions during their in-ring segment, leading to the bout.

Angel shared a photo from the match on X, which shows him standing still in the corner. John Cena's next advertised dates were in the photo, and Angel turned the whole thing into a hilarious post. He took a little jab at the Cenation Leader by writing:

Ad

Trending

"You can’t see me."

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

You can check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena was on RAW last week in Belgium, and he cut a very intense promo. Cody Rhodes confronted him in the ring, but it didn't turn physical. Cena will be on the red brand this Monday in Scotland, so it's possible that the two stars could meet again.

The American Night Nightmare will complete one year as WWE Champion in April, the same month he will defend his title against the 16-time world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback