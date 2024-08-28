Former WWE Champion teases alliance with Jey Uso

A former WWE Champion teased an alliance with Jey Uso in a recent social media update. The name in question, The New Day's Kofi Kingston, had a rivalry with The Usos back in the day.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Kofi Kingston, Jey Uso, and Karrion Kross competed in the first-round Triple Threat match of the Intercontinental Championship number one contender's tournament. The former Bloodline member pinned The Final Testament's leader to advance to the next round.

At one point in the match, former rivals Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso worked together as the two kept stomping Kross in the corner. Kofi took to his Instagram account earlier today to share an edited video of the spot to poke fun at his current rival, Karrion Kross, and seemingly tease an alliance with Jey Uso.

Trending

"There were some positives to Mondays match…#stompemout #raw #wwe," he wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Kofi Kingston's Instagram post below:

Former WWE employee predicts The New Day could break up at Bash in Berlin

The Stamford-based company has been teasing breaking up The New Day for several weeks. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been allies since 2014. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently predicted that Woods could turn on the former WWE Champion at Bash in Berlin.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Carlucci addressed WWE teasing Wood's heel turn on a recent edition of Monday Night RAW. He claimed that the creative team swerved fans as many expected the potential breakup to happen that night. Carlucci noted that the betrayal could happen at the upcoming premium live event if The New Day will be in action:

"Oh, it's definitely gonna happen. I thought it was gonna happen tonight but they're gonna string it out a little more. Again, he was upset tonight, you know, not talking to him about stuff before bringing Odyssey on into the New Day type of deal. So, you're feeling it. It's gonna happen. You thought it was gonna happen tonight. They swerved you because they knew that everybody thought it was gonna happen tonight. It may happen if they have a match at Bash in Berlin," he said. [From 35:42 - 36:16]

Check out Tommy Carlucci's comments in the video below:

Although Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are not on the card for Bash in Berlin, it will be interesting to see if the duo shows up in Germany this Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback