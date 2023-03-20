Former WWE Champion teases potential return ahead of WrestleMania 39 

With WrestleMania 39 less than two weeks away, WWE is preparing to put together its biggest show of the year. One star who recently teased a possible return before the premium live event is Mick Foley.

The Hardcore Legend has not been seen in the ring since he was attacked by Bray Wyatt's demonic character, The Fiend, on Monday Night RAW in 2019.

Ahead of The Show of Shows on April 1st, the Hall of Famer stated on his podcast Foley Is Pod that he "may" appear on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania.

"On Friday night, I may be a part of WWE programming. Just putting it out there. Sunday, I won’t be in attendance. I might watch it at the hotel. I might catch a flight." H/T (SEScoops)

One match the wrestling legend may have his eyes on at WrestleMania this year is the Hell In A Cell showdown between Finn Balor and Foley's old Mania nemesis, The Rated-R Superstar, Edge.

Mick Foley may be inducting a legend into the WWE Hall of Fame

After being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013, the New York native knows all too well how high of an honor that truly is.

Recently speaking on Foley Is Pod, the 57-year-old revealed that he had been asked by an individual, whom he did not name, to personally induct them into the Hall of Fame.

“I received a text message from someone I’d had no contact with in a while, years and years, asking if I would induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame. As this plays out, we will see. There’s always a chance that request will be denied, but I know this person responded back to WWE that I was in.” H/T (Sportskeeda)

Despite not looking like a stereotypical superstar, Mick Foley established himself as one of the greatest performers of all time. He won three world championships, eight Tag Team titles and, most notably, was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

