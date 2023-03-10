WWE Legend Mick Foley has dropped a bombshell of a clue to the WWE Universe regarding his involvement in potentially inducting a Hall of Fame 2023 nominee.

WrestleMania season is in full swing with this year's Hollywood-themed show nearing soon, but the usual Hall of Fame festivities have been kept under wraps so far. But that may soon end as Mick Foley has provided a massive update on a possible induction for a particular WWE star this year.

Speaking on a recent episode of Foley is Pod, The Hardcore Legend stated that he was contacted by someone after a long time to induct him into the prestigious Hall of Fame. Mick Foley further stated that he had accepted this offer, but also gave a reminder that this could be denied by the company. However, he still hopes to go through with it in Los Angeles himself.

“I received a text message from someone I’d had no contact with in a while, years and years, asking if I would induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame. As this plays out, we will see. There’s always a chance that request will be denied, but I know this person responded back to WWE that I was in.”

For now, The Hardcore Legend hasn't given any hints regarding the identity of his caller, but we're sure a few guesses could be made by fans to narrow it down. Seeing as WrestleMania 39 is based around Hollywood, perhaps it could be an 'electrifying' superstar, but we'll have to wait a bit to see who it might be.

Multi-time WWE Champion reportedly set to be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame

Recent reports have revealed that the headline inductee for this year's Hall of Fame class is none other than the Animal, Batista.

One of the most popular wrestler-turned-actors in the world has had his induction into the Hall of Fame coming for a long time now. The Animal had been rumored to be getting inducted back in 2020, but it was pushed back due to the absence of crowds because of Covid-19.

WrestlingNews.co's Patreon has now reported that Batista will take his rightful spot in the Hall of Fame class of 2023 as the headliner. Since fans are finally able to make it to public events again, we're sure it's going to be a roaring occasion filled with applause for the 54-year-old star.

