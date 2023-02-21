Multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion reportedly set to be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame 

According to recent reports, the headline inductee for WWE's 2023 Hall of Fame Class will be none other than Batista.

The 54-year-old's induction has been a long time coming, with him having originally been scheduled to be inducted in 2020. However, due to his Hollywood obligations and absence of live crowds, the former WWE Champion chose to be inducted at a later time.

With fans from around the world able to attend shows once again, a report from WrestlingNews.co's Patreon account suggested that Batista will finally take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of The Animal's debut with the company. During his active wrestling career, The Animal won multiple world titles, two Royal Rumble matches, and also main-evented WrestleMania on many occasions.

Will Batista ever wrestle for WWE again?

Despite his reported induction into the Hall of Fame, many still hope that the Hollywood actor may one day step between the ropes again to perform.

However, during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Batista seemingly shut down the chance of an in-ring return. He was asked if he would ever portray his fan-favorite Marvel character Drax again after the third installment of the Guardians of The Galaxy franchise was released. The Animal replied:

"It's the perfect exit. We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending. I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. And I would never go back and tarnish that. And it's the same with this." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

The former World Heavyweight Champion's final match for World Wrestling Entertainment took place in 2019 at WrestleMania 35. During the show, he lost to his mentor Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match.

Where does Batista rank amongst the greats in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

