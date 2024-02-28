Former WWE champion teases potential WrestleMania rematch

A WWE Superstar recently teased a potential WrestleMania 38 rematch on social media. The name in question is Austin Theory.

The 26-year-old took on Pat McAfee in a singles match at WrestleMania 38. It was the former NFL star's first-ever bout on WWE's main roster. The current RAW commentator surprised everyone as he grabbed the win with a crucifix pin.

The former United States Champion's loss resulted in former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon challenging McAfee for a match on the spot. Surprisingly, Mr. McMahon pinned the latter after receiving help from Austin Theory.

The chaos was followed by Stone Cold Steve Austin making an appearance to thunderous applause. The Texas Rattlesnake hit all three men with stunners and celebrated by drinking beers.

Austin Theory recently took to Instagram to tease a potential rematch against Pat McAfee. He posted a picture of himself pointing at the RAW commentator from the latest edition of the red brand.

For those unaware, Theory had come out to support his partner Grayson Waller in his match against Cody Rhodes last night. However, the Australian lost the bout to The American Nightmare.

Wrestling veteran shares honest take on WWE Superstar Austin Theory

After an impressive run in NXT, Austin Theory continued on his merry way, starting his main roster career again on a high. He won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2022 and was deemed a future World Champion.

However, everything changed when he tried to cash in his contract for the United States Champion instead. To make matters worse, Theory failed during his attempted cash-in. Since then, his journey in the Stamford-based company has been highly inconsistent.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that the Stamford-based company ruined Austin Theory. The 63-year-old claimed that the latter would never get over with the fans and criticized his current pairing with Grayson Waller:

"They probably thought he [Austin Theory] had a chip on his shoulder or something and he was more than he really was. So now, they're gonna make him look like a moron. Bro, if you don't know by now, he's never gonna get over. We said it from day one, his character is he's a wrestler. We said that from day one," Vince Russo said.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have been playing their characters of annoying heels to perfection. The unusual pairing has become an integral part of Friday Night SmackDown.

