Former WWE champion teases return after 255 days out with injury; posts ripped new look

A former WWE Universal Champion may be making his way back to the ring sooner than later. With it being Royal Rumble season, fans are pumped and excited to begin the road to WrestleMania, which usually starts with the much-loved 30-person matches at the end of January - which have also historically been seen as the perfect way for long-absent stars to the ring.

Now, there's another star who could return - Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men has been absent from the WWE ring since May 1, 2023, due to an injury that required surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. Although he appeared on SmackDown for one special episode to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt, he didn't wrestle there and has been absent.

His return does not appear too far away as Strowman took to Twitter to post a picture showing off his ripped physique while also asking fans to see that he was up and about once again.

"Oh looks who’s showing back up!!! At this weight also 😈😈😈!!! #MakingAMonster," wrote Strowman.

The picture showed him in fantastic shape, and with him talking about the fact that he was back to his usual weight, this appeared to be Strowman teasing his return to the ring on this week's SmackDown after 255 days.

WWE fans will have to wait to see the manner of Braun Strowman's return

Braun Strowman has been absent for a very long time, and usually, absences of this length end up with stars making changes to their character.

Before he was injured, he was in a tag team with Ricochet. With Ricochet wrestling separately in his absence, it's not confirmed whether the two will team up again on his return, as he could end up going on a singles run.

At this time, there's no confirmation about the manner of his return, and WWE fans will have to wait to see what happens next.

When do you think Strowman will make his in-ring return? Sound off in the comments below.

