Former WWE Champion teases return amidst rumors of potential first-time-ever Roman Reigns match

Amidst reports of a potential feud with Roman Reigns, The Rock has just shared a big tease on Twitter.

It has been a while since reports came out for the first time in regards to a possible future WrestleMania match between The Rock and Reigns. The latest report on the mega feud came earlier this month, and it stated that there have been internal talks about having the two superstars collide at next year's WrestleMania.

The Rock delivered an electrifying intro at this year's Super Bowl, which was received quite well by the mainstream media as well as the WWE Universe.

Those who watched the intro might have caught the bit where The Great One used his famous WWE line, "The millions!" He dubbed it an "easter egg" in his latest tweet, and added that "the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon."

For those unaware, The Rock used to pause right after uttering his iconic catchphrase, to let fans repeat it after him.

Jamie Iovine @Jamie_iovine So @TheRock absolutely crushed his intro yesterday but when he said “millions” and didn’t pause for AND MILLIONS by the fans I shed a small tear. So @TheRock absolutely crushed his intro yesterday but when he said “millions” and didn’t pause for AND MILLIONS by the fans I shed a small tear.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…. 🏾 @Jamie_iovine brother that was a little “Easter egg” for you and the MILLIONS… 🤣Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…. @Jamie_iovine brother that was a little “Easter egg” for you and the MILLIONS… 🤣🎤Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…. 😉👊🏾

The Rock's tweet resulted in fans coming in droves and speculating about a possible future outing between The People's Champion and The Tribal Chief.

sydney @heeIusos Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…. 🏾 @Jamie_iovine brother that was a little “Easter egg” for you and the MILLIONS… 🤣Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…. @Jamie_iovine brother that was a little “Easter egg” for you and the MILLIONS… 🤣🎤Don’t worry…the MILLIONS with a *pause is coming soon…. 😉👊🏾 WAITTT. ARE WE FINALLY GONNA GET ROMAN VS ROCK twitter.com/therock/status… WAITTT. ARE WE FINALLY GONNA GET ROMAN VS ROCK twitter.com/therock/status…

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns has the potential to be the biggest WrestleMania showdown of all time

It isn't exactly a secret that The Rock and Roman Reigns are cousins in real life. The Brahma Bull has shared the squared circle with Reigns in the past, though the circumstances were quite different back then.

At Royal Rumble 2015, Roman Reigns was the eventual winner and received a loud chorus of boos that night. Fans in attendance wanted to see Daniel Bryan win the free-for-all, but he was eliminated quite early in the match.

WWE had sensed that Reigns' win wouldn't receive the intended response, and The Rock was brought in during the final moments of the match to help his cousin. After he won the match, The Great One raised his hand. He looked visibly shaken upon seeing that the fans were not reacting well to Reigns' victory.

It has been seven long years since that night. Roman Reigns is the biggest heel in WWE today, and is currently the Universal Champion on SmackDown. The Rock has previously expressed his desire to wrestle his cousin.

If Vince McMahon's promotion somehow manages to book this dream match at next year's WrestleMania, it's bound to take the wrestling world by storm.

What do you think? Would you like to see these two megastars face off at The Show of Shows?

