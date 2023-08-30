Former WWE champion teases "seriously dope" changes

A former WWE champion recently took to Twitter to tease "seriously dope" changes coming soon. The star in question is Zelina Vega.

Vega signed a contract with WWE in 2017 and started performing on the company's developmental brand. After shifting to the main roster and performing for a few years, she was released from the company in 2020.

However, after eight months of hiatus, she made her return to the Stamford-based promotion and aligned with Carmella to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Queen Zelina recently took to Twitter to share with her fans that she is going to change her look soon.

"I got some seriously dope gear coming soon," Vega wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the tweet below:

The former Women's Tag Team Champion is known for her quirky outfit changes. She loves to change up her look as she often gets inspired by different Anime and gaming characters. She is currently a member of the LWO(Latino World Order) which is led by WWE Hall of Famer and the current United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

WWE star Zelina Vega said she is happy being the only woman in LWO

In an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestle Binge, Zelina Vega said that she is happy being the only woman in LWO but wouldn't mind if another female star joins the faction.

"You know what? I will take a line from Batman and Poison Ivy, she said, 'As I told Lady Freeze when I pulled her plug, this is a one-woman show.' I'm okay with being the first and only woman in LWO, but you never know," Vega told Sportskeeda's Thomas Crack. "I am very happy with how things are right now."

The LWO member recently lost to IYO SKY on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown after winning two previous matches against the Women's Champion.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see her new gear, it will probably be unveiled this week on Friday Night SmackDown.

