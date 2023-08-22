Zelina Vega reacts to LWO possibly getting a second female member (Exclusive)

The Latino World Order's (LWO) revival has given multiple stars of Hispanic descent, including Zelina Vega, a chance to shine on the big stage. During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 32-year-old didn't rule out the faction onboarding another member from the women's roster.

Led by Rey Mysterio, LWO currently consists of Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde as full-time members. From a personal standpoint, Zelina has benefited from being in LWO as she got a shot at dethroning Rhea Ripley not long ago and would love to do it again.

When it came to LWO possibly having a second female star in its ranks, Zelina Vega was open to the possibility but claimed that she enjoyed being the only woman in the stable. Vega quoted a famous dialogue from a Batman movie to get across her message but wasn't entirely against having some fresh faces in LWO:

"You know what? I will take a line from Batman and Poison Ivy, she said, 'As I told Lady Freeze when I pulled her plug, this is a one-woman show.' I'm okay with being the first and only woman in LWO, but you never know," Vega told Sportskeeda's Thomas Crack. "I am very happy with how things are right now." [From 1:39 onwards]

Zelina Vega opens up on her preferered WWE role

The former Women's Tag Team Champion might be one of the most versatile wrestlers in WWE, as she's practically done it all! Since debuting in the company, Zelina Vega has excelled as a manager and made many talents look great on TV by doing their talking for them.

Vega is also an underrated performer inside the ring, as she's always shown improvements as a wrestler and has earned plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

Zelina cherishes taking up multiple roles in WWE but claimed that working inside the squared circle was her favorite thing to do. She added:

"Honestly, it's being able to say I can do it all; I don't really know anybody else that is the manager, is the wrestler, is the commentator, backstage interviewer, like, the promo. I make sure I wear every single hat in WWE, but my favorite definitely is being a wrestler. It's definitely something that I take with such pride, you know." [00:21 - 00:46]

