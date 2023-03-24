Former WWE Champion teases he will have a match at WrestleMania despite apparently canceled plans

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has teased that he would have a match at the upcoming WrestleMania 39.

With less than a week to go until WrestleMania Hollywood, The All Mighty has yet to secure a match for the two-night event in Los Angeles.

After defeating Brock Lesnar in the Elimination Chamber in February, Lashley was set to face Bray Wyatt for the first time. However, the latter has reportedly been out of commission for a few weeks due to a physical issue. As a result, Bobby Lashley has been written off the television.

Despite the uncertainty involving Wyatt's status, the former WWE Champion has hinted that he will compete at Showcase of the Immortals.

The 46-year-old star took to Twitter to share that he is ready to fight and his mysterious opponent will get his "a** kicked" at Mania.

"9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium! Someone is getting the a**-kicking of a lifetime. I'm fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania," Lashley wrote.

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra If Bobby Lashley issues a open WrestleMania Challenge who would you like to see him face?? If Bobby Lashley issues a open WrestleMania Challenge who would you like to see him face?? https://t.co/s8BGFbf840

Triple H has a backup plan for Bobby Lashley to set up against LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is trying to cope with a crisis regarding Bobby Lashley's upcoming match.

The match has been jeopardized following reports of the former WWE Universal Champion enduring an ongoing health problem.

However, according to a new report from WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport, Triple H has made backup plans to put Bobby Lashley on the card the following weekend. The Game has talked about putting Lashley in a segment with LA Knight, who also doesn't have a WrestleMania match right now.

"A personal health issue on Bray Wyatt's part is going to keep Bobby Lashley off the WrestleMania card. With that said, I know that there's a backup plan... I do know that they're going to get Lashley on the card in some form. I heard the plans for Bobby had something to do with La Knight. I think there's a tie-in with some type of segment that LA Knight is going to be involved in," WrestleVotes reported. [H/T - GiveMeSport]

Viper @ViperXero



I wonder if Wyatt is going to attack Lashley here, setting up the match between them for Backlash. Looks like we're heading towards a segment of sorts at #WrestleMania involving LA Knight & Bobby Lashley and not a match between the two.I wonder if Wyatt is going to attack Lashley here, setting up the match between them for Backlash. Looks like we're heading towards a segment of sorts at #WrestleMania involving LA Knight & Bobby Lashley and not a match between the two.I wonder if Wyatt is going to attack Lashley here, setting up the match between them for Backlash. https://t.co/hLC466EgXc

Lashley has yet to skip WrestleMania since rejoining WWE in April 2018. It remains to be seen who will be The All Mighty's surprise opponent at the upcoming WrestleMania.

