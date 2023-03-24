Triple H has backup plans for Bobby Lashley to face 40-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania - Reports

Triple H is responsible for overseeing almost every creative decision for the WrestleMania 39 card and is carefully dealing with an ongoing crisis for Bobby Lashley's match.

After seemingly ending his rivalry with Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber, The All Mighty was also set to have a feud with Bray Wyatt on the Road to WrestleMania.

It looked like a bout between the two stars will take place at WrestleMania, but it seems that is no longer the case. Following reports of the former WWE Universal Champion suffering from an ongoing health issue, the match has been put in jeopardy.

However, a new report from WrestleVotes via GivemeSport has stated that Triple H has made backup plans to place Bobby Lashley on the card next weekend. The Game has discussed involving Lashley in a segment with LA Knight, who also currently doesn't have a WrestleMania match.

"A personal health issue on Bray Wyatt's part is going to keep Bobby Lashley off the WrestleMania card. With that said, I know that there's a backup plan... I do know that they're gonna get Lashley on the card in some form. I heard the plans for Bobby had something to do with La Knight. I think there's a tie-in with some type of segment that LA Knight is going to be involved in," reported WrestleVotes. [H/T Giveme Sport]

The report further mentions that these plans from Triple H are not set in stone as of now regarding whether it will be a segment or a match. It also stated that it could potentially involve the presence of Stone Cold Steve Austin in the segment.

Triple H is reportedly planning major surprises for Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania

The Monday Night RAW following WrestleMania is always one of the most exciting shows to tune into as it gives you an insight into new plans for WWE's calendar year.

Triple H seems to realize the importance of these shows quite well and is already planning some big surprises for the red brand that could involve massive returns or callups.

Last year's RAW after WrestleMania 38 seemed to lack many of the expected debuts from fans and resulted in disappointment for fans. However, Triple H wants to cover up these mistakes and give the crowd a show to remember.

According to a report from WrestleVotes via GivemeSport, The King of Kings plans to bring up a few stars from NXT. The report also stated that we might also get to see a big return from Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder in WWE) to pop the crowd.

