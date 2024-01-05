Former WWE champion teases winning Money in the Bank in 2024

A former WWE champion who recently lost her title just teased that she would win the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2024. The star in question is Chelsea Green.

It's been a year since Chelsea Green returned to WWE, and what a year it's been. She went from being eliminated in the Royal Rumble match in a few seconds to winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. She also lost the title within the same year.

Needless to say, 2023 has been a year of ups and downs for Chelsea Green. Despite this, Green has been one of the most entertaining acts on television and has been fun to watch. With 2024 just underway, it looks like the former Women's Tag Team Champion has some ambitious goals for the year.

Green recently took to social media to tease her winning the Money in the Bank this year. She posted a photo of herself with the briefcase.

Chelsea Green achieved an incredible WWE feat in 2023

Although it may not look like it on the surface, Chelsea Green had a better year than most superstars. The fact that she was entertaining meant that she was on television quite often.

In fact, Green had the distinction of having the most televised matches in the women's division last year, beating the likes of IYO SKY and Becky Lynch, making this feat all the more impressive.

It looks like the incredible year Chelsea Green has had in 2023 has boosted her confidence. However, before she can think about winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, she will first have to qualify for the match.

We'll have to wait and see if Green will be able to surprise fans again with another major win in 2024.

