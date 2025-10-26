Former WWE champion teases a WrestleMania 42 match against Brock Lesnar

A popular WWE Superstar recently teased potentially squaring off against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 42. The Beast Incarnate's last appearance at The Show of Shows was in 2023.

At WrestleMania 39, Lesnar wrestled former one-time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Omos in singles competition. He defeated The Nigerian Giant in under five minutes on Night Two of the premium live event. It was also Omos' last appearance on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Omos noted that he was looking forward to being on the WrestleMania 42 card. He stated that Lesnar would be his dream opponent. The 33-year-old added that they needed to wrestle against each other again.

"I'm looking forward to being on the card this year. My dream opponent? Since it's going bigger in Vegas I'm going to put it out there. Brock Lesnar, we need to run it back," Omos said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Former WWE Champion opens up about his controversial match with Brock Lesnar

The triple threat match between Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Kane at Royal Rumble 2018 had a legitimate physical exchange between Lesnar and Strowman. The Monster of All Monsters spoke about the bout during his appearance on a recent edition of Booker T's Hall of Fame Podcast.

Braun Strowman noted that Lesnar punched him in the face, which in turn made The Monster of All Monsters angry, and the latter responded with a stiff clothesline. The 42-year-old further recalled the two stars having a conversation after that in the middle of the match.

"I was thinking, 'Why are you hitting me so hard? I didn't mean to hit you!' I also like to think I'm one of the very (few) - if not the only person - that's ever took an overhand right from Brock Lesnar and not went down from it. He definitely wobbled me with it, it kinda made me angry, because you see about 30 seconds later I tried to rip his head off with a clothesline, and then we kinda had a little conversation, like 'Alright, let's get back to working,'" said Strowman.

Lesnar defeated John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza in his most recent wrestling match. It remains to be seen when he will step back inside the squared circle the next time.

