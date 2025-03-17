  • home icon
Former WWE champion threatens Goldberg; gives him a new nickname

By Ankit Verma
Modified Mar 17, 2025 17:56 GMT
Goldberg is a former WWE Universal Champion
Goldberg is a former WWE Universal Champion! [Image via WWE.com]

A former WWE Superstar recently issued a warning to wrestling legend Bill Goldberg. The latter is set to have his retirement match in the Stamford-based company this year.

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle has often spoken about his beef with Goldberg. The 39-year-old has previously criticized the veteran for his limited in-ring ability and also accused him of being an unsafe worker.

During an appearance on Going Ringside, Riddle was asked about his experience working with the WWE Hall of Famer. The Original Bro said he likes to refer to the 58-year-old as 'Willie G.'

The former RAW Tag Team Champion further fired shots at Goldberg to claim his superiority, stating he would absolutely demolish the veteran.

Trending

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"Dude, well. William, William, Willie G is how I like to refer to him. Willie G, I hope everything is good. You’re in your f**king mansion; you’re in your mansion in Texas, and your bank account is definitely way bigger than mine, especially now since I’ve been fired. But let’s be real, bro, at the end of the day, I’d whoop that a** 10 times out of 10, maybe even 11 times out of 10. You know it; your kids know it; your family knows it; the universe knows it," he said. [From 5:12 to 5:44]
You can check out his comments in the video below:

youtube-cover
WWE teased Goldberg's retirement match against a current champion last year

Goldberg has not stepped inside the squared circle since February 2022. His last in-ring appearance saw him lose a Universal Title match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

However, the wrestling promotion hinted at the two-time Universal Champion clashing with Gunther last year. At WWE Bad Blood 2024, The Ring General mocked Da Man, who was sitting in the crowd with his wife and son. The veteran jumped the barricade to confront the World Heavyweight Champion, only to be stopped by the security personnel.

youtube-cover

Although the Bad Blood segment did not lead to anything substantial, several fans still believe the veteran will wrestle Gunther in his final in-ring appearance. It remains to be seen if the highly anticipated bout will take place later this year.

Edited by Yash Mittal
