Former WWE champion threatens to hit Stone Cold Steve Austin with devastating move

WWE has created many megastars over the years, but none have come close to the popularity of Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rattlesnake recently celebrated his 59th birthday and received a major threat from a former WWE champion.

Stone Cold made a name for himself in the company during the Attitude Era. He is regarded as one of the finest sports entertainers of all time. The Rattlesnake recently came out of retirement for a one-off match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

The 59-year-old was wished by many WWE Superstars on his birthday, including RAW star Bronson Reed. The 330-lb star not only expected the legend on his birthday, but he went as far as to state that the next Tsunami would be for him.

"Happy birthday to the goat @steveaustinBSR The next TSUNAMI is for you!"

The Tsunami is a top rope splash finisher by the former NXT North American Champion. He has taken down many opponents with the bone-crushing move.

It would be incredible to see Stone Cold Steve Austin return to the ring for one more fight. He could face Reed to give him the ultimate push to get to the top of the company.

Stone Cold Steve Austin could return to the WWE ring for an iconic match at WrestleMania 40

Many regard Stone Cold Steve Austin as one of the most lethal mic workers in the business. Meanwhile, CM Punk comes in a close second in that role.

The two men could cross paths on the road to WrestleMania 40. The Rattlesnake faced Kevin Owens in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 38. He could face Punk in a similar match next year.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE star Matt Morgan discussed whether Punk should square off against the 59-year-old legend at WrestleMania next April. He noted that the two men could be booked in a Street Fight.

"They could get away with a Street Fight. I would pay money for that," he said.

The creative team could make the match work, especially if Cody Rhodes wins the Royal Rumble and goes head-to-head against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. That way, both megastars could get their big match for The Show of Shows.

Do you want to see Stone Cold Steve Austin return to the ring at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.