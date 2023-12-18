Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE could book CM Punk to face Stone Cold Steve Austin in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 40.

CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company last month at Survivor Series: WarGames. Since then, fans have speculated about his opponent at WrestleMania 40. While reports suggested he might square off against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Show of Shows, others claimed the idea of him facing Stone Cold Steve Austin was pitched.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan discussed whether Punk should square off against the 59-year-old legend at WrestleMania next April. He claimed the company could book them in a Street Fight match.

"They could get away with a Street Fight. I would pay money for that," he said.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin interested in facing CM Punk in WWE?

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the rumors about Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly returning at WrestleMania to face CM Punk.

The current NXT color commentator disclosed that he does not believe Austin is thinking about having a match due to his age.

"This is a young man's game. Now, the thought of CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin in the middle of the ring doing business, man, that's great money. We can make some money out of this deal. Yeah, we can make some money out of it. But money, at the end of the day, none of that can't help you when, you know, you're in dire straits. So, you gotta know when to think about doing something like this. Me personally, I just don't see Steve Austin being one at home thinking about having a match at WrestleMania, [or] anywhere with anybody. That's just me. I could be wrong."

