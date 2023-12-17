Triple H wants to break 45-year-old major WWE Superstar following his return to the Stamford-based company, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Triple H wants to break CM Punk following the latter's WWE return.

Punk was released from the Stamford-based company in 2014 after walking out ahead of an episode of Monday Night RAW. For several years, The Best in the World had harshly criticized WWE. However, he recently returned at Survivor Series: WarGames after nearly a decade of absence. He has since claimed he had returned "home," stating that he loved the fans.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Russo predicted that Chief Content Officer Triple H and Punk would eventually have creative differences. He also claimed The Game would want to break the 45-year-old returning star.

"Right now, bro, CM Punk has to play nice. But it is going to get to the point, bro, where he's going to suggest this, he's gonna suggest that, he's gonna suggest this, and every single time, he is going to get turned down. Because, now from where Triple H is sitting, 'No brother, I'm in charge of you now. You know, the tail is not gonna wag the dog. I am in charge of you. You are going to do exactly what I tell you to do,'" he said.

The former head writer added:

"And like I said, bro, there's a period there where CM Punk is gonna play nice. CM Punk wants this to work. Bro, I honestly believe that both of them want this to work. I believe that, bro. Both of them want this to work. But I also believe Triple H wants to break CM Punk, and Triple H wants CM Punk to fall in line. Bro, Triple H was the guy that told Ryback there's never ever going to be another John Cena. Nobody is ever going to be bigger than the brand the WWE again." [24:37 - 26:03]

Did Seth Rollins mean what he said to CM Punk on WWE RAW?

Last Monday, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins confronted CM Punk on Monday Night RAW. He told The Best in the World that he hated him. He also demanded that the 45-year-old stop calling the company his "home."

Speaking on Busted Open Podcast, Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed The Visionary meant everything he said to Punk on RAW.

"I believe it is all real. First of all, the animosity between Seth and Punk. And I think Seth has more animosity for Punk, because we know what Seth said while Punk was away. He meant everything he said, talking about how Punk 'don't you ever call this place home.' Dave, what was the biggest problem that I had with Punk's promo on RAW? [You thought that it was safe.] But I didn't like the word 'home,'" he said.

