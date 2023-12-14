Roman Reigns to square off against major WWE star in a title unification match after WrestleMania 40 could happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno suggested Roman Reigns could defeat Cody Rhodes again at WWE WrestleMania 40 to set up a title unification match against CM Punk.

The American Nightmare challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed to dethrone Reigns. Nevertheless, many believe the two superstars will have another match at WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company last month. On Monday, he was confronted by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who many think would be Punk's opponent at next year's WrestleMania.

On Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno suggested Punk could defeat Rollins at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Reigns could beat Rhodes to set up a title versus title match at the following premium live event.

"I would think that if I was just off the top of my head booking Punk, okay, because I want to get [an] immediate return from my investment as much as I can, I would say Punk versus Seth at WrestleMania and [Roman] versus Cody. I would have Roman beating Cody again. I would have Punk beating Seth. And I would think they might wanna unify the title at the next show between the two. I would do title versus title for a unification match, maybe, I don't know. But I would bring that up, obviously, and I'm sure it has been brought up," he said. [1:02 - 1:44]

An ex-WWE star also suggested a title unification match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns

In a new video on his YouTube channel, former superstar Stevie Richards addressed how WWE could book CM Punk after his return to the company. Like Disco Inferno, he discussed the possibility of the 45-year-old facing Roman Reigns in a world title unification match.

Richards, however, claimed Punk could defeat Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event before facing Reigns in a unification match at WrestleMania 40.

"He [Punk] beats Rollins for the championship earlier in the Royal Rumble, and he also wins the Royal Rumble. So, think about that. Punk beats Rollins, wins the World Heavyweight Title, then wants to unify it against Reigns, which they already had the RAW-SmackDown unification thing. (...) Doing that keeps Rollins in the mix, might make that three-way or four-way match really work because the stakes are being raised, and then whoever comes out of it is the true WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion," he said.

