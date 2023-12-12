Top WWE star beating Seth Rollins for his title before having unification match against Roman Reigns is a possible scenario, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards suggested CM Punk could dethrone WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble before going after Roman Reigns' title.

Rollins has been vocal about being unpleased with Punk's return to the Stamford-based company. Last night, The Visionary confronted The Best in the World on Monday Night RAW after the latter signed an exclusive contract with the red brand. Punk then announced that he was entering the Royal Rumble match and warned Rollins that "when he wins," he might go after his World Heavyweight Championship.

In a new video on his Stevie Richards Wrestling YouTube channel, the wrestling veteran suggested several scenarios following Punk potentially winning the upcoming men's Royal Rumble match:

"He [Punk] beats Rollins for the championship earlier in the Royal Rumble and he also wins the Royal Rumble. So, think about that. Punk beats Rollins, wins the World Heavyweight Title, then wants to unify it against Reigns, which they already had the RAW-SmackDown unification thing. But this is just one step further cuz my opinion right now is the World Heavyweight Championship and then Reigns' championship, it just muddies the waters and it's just another piece of merch, in my opinion, which it sells a lot so maybe that's a smart play," he said.

Richards claimed that scenario could set up a Triple-Threat match or a Fatal-Four-Way at WrestleMania 40 involving Rollins, Reigns, Punk, and Cody Rhodes:

"But, doing that keeps Rollins in the mix, might make that three-way or four-way match really work because the stakes are being raised and then whoever comes out of it is the true WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion. And I can really get behind something like that. And a fatal-four-way with those stakes, I think that's a cool thing." [9:15 - 10:12]

Another top WWE Superstar wants to become world champion

While fans speculate about Seth Rollins' and Roman Reigns' potential challengers at WrestleMania 40, Logan Paul recently expressed his desire to become world champion in the Stamford-based company.

The United States Champion seemingly put The Visionary and The Tribal Chief on notice during an interview with Jazzy's World TV:

"It's an amazing company to work for. I'm proud to be an employee. And to be honest with you, when I do something I wanna be the best at it. So, I don't see myself being anything less than world champ one day," he said.

