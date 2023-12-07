Roman Reigns leaving WWE after losing his championship to 10-time champion at WrestleMania 40 next April is possible, says Freddie Prinze Jr.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Roman Reigns could move to Hollywood after losing his championship at WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief captured the Universal Championship in August 2020. Less than two years later, he unified it with the WWE Title. The 38-year-old has now been world champion for over 1190 days. While many superstars have attempted to dethrone The Bloodline leader, many believe Cody Rhodes would be the one to end Reigns' historic title run.

The American Nightmare had a shot at Reigns last April at WrestleMania 39. However, he lost after interference from Solo Sikoa. On Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze Jr. predicted that the 10-time champion would square off against Reigns again at WrestleMania 40 and win the title. He also did not rule out the possibility of The Tribal Chief moving to Hollywood after losing his gold.

"I think Royal Rumble is, as they say, it begins the road to WrestleMania. The match is Cody-Roman, part two. And this time, he gets over because The Bloodline won't be at full strength, and I think he'll finally get over. Then Roman will go [to] Hollywood and make movies. I don't know." [10:09 - 10:28]

Will CM Punk's return affect WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes?

After nearly nine years of absence, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based company last month at Survivor Series: WarGames. Many have since wondered if his comeback would affect WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes.

Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed the subject on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, claiming that Triple H would probably stick to his initial plans.

"If Vince [McMahon] was there, then I think that fear is valid. But I think with Hunter [Triple H] in control, what story has he told that hasn't been long-term, and I mean long freaking term? I don't think there is one." [9:31 - 9:44]

