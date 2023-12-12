Major WWE Superstar winning the Royal Rumble for the first time ever and challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 could happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards suggested CM Punk could win the men's Royal Rumble match and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Punk returned to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames. Last night, The Best in the World signed an exclusive contract with Monday Night RAW. The 45-year-old also confirmed that he would compete in the upcoming men's Royal Rumble match.

In a new video on his Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel, the wrestling veteran addressed the possible scenarios for Punk's first match after his comeback. One of the scenarios he suggested was The Best in the World winning the Royal Rumble before challenging The Tribal Chief for his title at WrestleMania 40.

"Should Punk win the Rumble? Here's a few scenarios that I think of. [Punk] wins and challenges Reigns is the easy one. Rollins eliminates him, which continues their feud and maybe throws in the World Heavyweight Title into the mix. Cody eliminates him. Honestly, I don't know how that scenario would play out but that's kind of an x-factor right there," he said. [8:50 - 9:12]

Roman Reigns leaving the company after losing his title to a 10-time champion at WrestleMania 40 is possible, says Freddie Prinze Jr. Check out the details here.

CM Punk sent a message to Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Last Friday, CM Punk appeared on SmackDown. He addressed several top superstars, including Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Best in the World sent a message to the leader of The Bloodline, reminding him of his relationship with Paul Heyman.

"Tribal Chief, I acknowledge you. Congratulations on all your success. Don't forget who the OG Paul Heyman guy is. Don't forget he was my Wiseman first," he said. [5:57 - 6:17]

WWE booking CM Punk versus Roman Reigns would be bad for business for a major reason, says veteran. Check out the details here.

Please credit Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.