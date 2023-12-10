WWE booking CM Punk versus The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would be bad for business for a major reason, says veteran 

Wrestling veteran Konnan explained why WWE should not book CM Punk to face Roman Reigns at this point in time.

Punk returned to the Stamford-based company last month at Survivor Series: WarGames. His comeback was met by an angry reaction from the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. Reports have since suggested his first feud might be with The Visionary. Meanwhile, many fans have expressed their desire to see The Best in the World go head-to-head with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed whether the company should book Punk versus Reigns. He claimed that despite the match being good for business, it could be bad for backstage morale, which would eventually be bad for business.

"I think it may be bad for morale to give it to Punk right now because he just came back and you give it to him, right? And it may be good for business but if morale starts getting bad because you did it, then it will affect the business then it backfired. I say show them that he's responsible and professional then you do it," he said. [1:06 - 1:25]

CM Punk addressed Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Last Friday, CM Punk appeared on SmackDown for the first time since his return to the Stamford-based company. He mentioned several superstars in his promo, including Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

The Best in the World also sent a message to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

"Tribal Chief, I acknowledge you. Congratulations on all your success. Don't forget who the OG Paul Heyman guy is. Don't forget he was my Wiseman first," he said. [5:57 - 6:17]

