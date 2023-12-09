WWE must book CM Punk against 58-year-old Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 40 for one major reason, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes WWE should book a match between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40.

A few weeks ago, The Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based company at Survivor Series: WarGames. Rumors later suggested WWE was discussing having him square off against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40. The 58-year-old Hall of Famer made a one-off return to in-ring competition last year after nearly 19 years of absence to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno claimed the company must book the match for the upcoming WrestleMania because Austin would be older later.

"I think they should do Punk versus Austin because of Austin's age. He's gonna be a year older next WrestleMania. So, I think they should go there," he said. [0:48 - 0:53]

Stone Cold Steve Austin is unlikely to face CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania, believes Booker T

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin return to the ring to face CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

The WWE Hall of Famer claimed The Texas Rattlesnake is unlikely to square off against Punk due to his age.

"Man, when I hear stuff like that, of course, it's something that people pay to see. You know, definitely tune in to see something like that. But Steve Austin, you know, [is] 58-60 years old now. And people gotta be real. People gotta be realistic. I don't think Steve Austin is gonna be the new Undertaker [wrestle once a year]. I just don't, you know, okay, just because Steve Austin is just as old as The Undertaker [laughs]. We all are. It's like the movie Life, you know, what happened? You got old. Hell, we all got old. So, I just don't see Steve Austin sitting at home at 58 years old thinking about a match at all," he said.

