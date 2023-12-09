4 possible opponents for CM Punk in the main event of WrestleMania 40

In a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, CM Punk unequivocally expressed his desire to finish his own story by headlining WrestleMania 40. For those unaware, the Best in the World graced the blue brand for the first time since his departure from WWE in 2014. During his appearance, Punk aimed a verbal volley at Roman Reigns, asserting himself as the original Paul Heyman guy.

Furthermore, the Voice of the Voiceless alluded to his backstage controversies in AEW, and even playfully taunted Seth Rollins.

However, as it's clear CM Punk is all eyes set on the main event for next year's Shows of the Shows, let's discuss four possible opponents for the Best in the World to main event WrestleMania 40.

#4. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

The Best in the World is potentially on the path to main-eventing WrestleMania 40 in what could be one of the biggest matches of the year, facing Roman Reigns. Already, CM Punk has planted the seeds of this potential showdown by making it clear that Paul Heyman was once his 'Wiseman' in the company.

So if Punk secures victory in next year's traditional Men's Royal Rumble Match, he earns the right to challenge any champion in the company, and choosing Roman Reigns is surely a possibility that might unfold thereon.

The Tribal Chief currently holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and there are no indications of him losing the same. A clash between The Voice of the Voiceless and Roman Reigns would undoubtedly be a WrestleMania main event-worthy encounter.

#3. Randy Orton might be Punk's possible main-event opponent

Randy Orton emerges as another potential opponent for CM Punk's main event match at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The scenario that could unfold involves an unexpected title change at Royal Rumble 2024, where The Viper could probably clash against Roman Reigns.

Orton has already sent a message to the Tribal Chief, and even beat The Bloodline in tag team action in the recent episode. Also, with Roman returning to SmackDown next week, a confrontation between the two seems inevitable. This could further lead to a match announced between Orton and Reigns at next year's Royal Rumble.

So, if The Apex Predator manages to dethrone Roman at Royal Rumble, he becomes a compelling contender for CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

#2. Drew McIntyre vs. Punk at WrestleMania 40 is an ideal possibility

Drew McIntyre emerges as another potential opponent for CM Punk to main event WrestleMania 40. The Scottish Warrior, currently portraying a villainous character on WWE RAW, is in pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins.

If McIntyre manages to dethrone The Visionary before the Showcase of the Immortals next year, it sets the stage for CM Punk to embark on his WrestleMania journey, challenging for the world title against Drew McIntyre.

Notably, the company has seemingly already laid the groundwork for a potential clash between McIntyre and CM Punk in the near future.

#1. A clash between Seth Rollins and Punk

Another highly anticipated, and likely opponent, for the Best in the World to main-event WrestleMania 40 could be none other than Seth Rollins. The groundwork for this megastar showdown has already been laid by the company, initially from Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Visionary has also taken shots at Punk on multiple occasions since his arrival, and Punk, in turn, has mocked the World Heavyweight Champion in recent promos on the blue brand.

The simmering heat and tension between Punk and Rollins, dating back even to Punk's time away from the company since 2014, make their potential WrestleMania main event clash an eagerly awaited rivalry.

