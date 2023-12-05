Does Drew McIntyre have real-life heat with CM Punk? Analyzing potential reason for outburst on WWE RAW

In a recent episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre made a fiery entrance at the opening of the show, not only mocking Seth Rollins for last week's attack but also taking a substantial jab at CM Punk.

The Scottish Warrior greeted fans, remarking that it's been a while since he's done so. However, he quickly shifted the narrative, addressing the collective excitement from the previous week, seemingly referring to CM Punk's first RAW appearance.

McIntyre went on to comment on how individuals who are perceived as liars, hypocrites, or cowards often either get fired, quit, or leave the company, only to return and be instantly forgiven for their past actions.

As the crowd began chanting for CM Punk, McIntyre cleverly stated that he could be talking about anybody. However, this isn't the first instance where the former WWE Champion has hinted at a less-than-friendly stance towards CM Punk.

Before Punk's return to WWE, McIntyre referred to him as a controversial name and declined to comment on the possibility of Punk's return.

It's worth noting that McIntyre's targeting of popular figures, for whom the crowd chants positively, is likely part of the storyline, given McIntyre's recent shift towards a villainous character. Deliberately aiming at beloved names might be a strategy to generate significant heat among fans for Drew, which eventually helps to build his heel character more perfectly.

The unfolding dynamics between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will undoubtedly be interesting to watch as a match between these two appears to be on the horizon.

Drew McIntyre's WWE contract current status

Despite being an active participant in the RAW storyline, recent reports suggest that Drew McIntyre has not yet re-signed his WWE contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Interestingly, The Scottish Warrior is conspicuously absent from the official poster of Royal Rumble 2024, prompting speculation among fans regarding the reasons for his frustration.

According to these reports, ongoing discussions between WWE and McIntyre are in progress, but the former Royal Rumble winner has expressed a desire to take a break from the company to spend quality time with his family. This potential hiatus might explain the current uncertainties surrounding his status.

Notably, McIntyre's inclusion in the promotional poster for Bash in Berlin, a Premium Live Event scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Berlin, Germany, could be a significant indicator of his ongoing association with the company.

While his absence from the Royal Rumble poster raises questions, being featured in the promotional material for Germany's PLE suggests that Drew McIntyre could be planning a temporary break to focus on family matters. After this, he might eventually make a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.