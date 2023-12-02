Former WWE champion to miss his first Royal Rumble in 5 years? Exploring the clue

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is on the horizon as the company's next premium live event, scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Road to WrestleMania 40 has kicked off with the recent unveiling of the event's official poster by none other than Triple H.

The poster showcases marquee names like Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, and The Judgment Day, among others. Notably, this marks the first appearance of CM Punk on a WWE poster since his departure from the Stamford-based company in 2014.

However, fans quickly noticed the absence of Drew McIntyre, who has been a consistent participant in every Royal Rumble event since 2019. For those unaware, McIntyre's victory in the 30-man match in 2020 catapulted him into a headline clash with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36, resulting in his first World Championship triumph.

Expand Tweet

The exclusion of McIntyre from the official poster sparked mixed reactions among fans on the internet, especially considering his ongoing active participation on Monday Night RAW. McIntyre is set to face Sami Zayn on an upcoming episode of the red brand, adding an intriguing layer to his current storyline.

Nevertheless, it's crucial to acknowledge that being excluded from the poster doesn't necessarily confirm Drew McIntyre's status for the premium live event.

As we are nearly two months away from Royal Rumble 2024, the unfolding developments in the upcoming weeks will be intriguing to watch.

Drew McIntyre shared his first reaction to the Royal Rumble 2024 poster

In response to the online buzz surrounding his absence from the Royal Rumble 2024 poster, Drew McIntyre took to social media and suggested that fans may now understand his frustration with the company.

However, many fans speculate that this could be part of a storyline angle, indicating a potential shift in McIntyre's character toward a villainous role.

Additionally, McIntyre addressed reports of backstage frustration following the Survivor Series event at a house show. This has further fueled speculation that these developments are all part of a planned narrative within WWE.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what unfolds on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, as McIntyre is set to face Zayn.

Also, he undoubtedly has a keen eye on Seth Rollins, who will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso, as Drew made his intentions clear to claim the title on a recent edition of the red brand.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes