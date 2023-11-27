Drew McIntyre finally breaks silence after WWE Survivor Series; addresses rumors of him storming out of the event

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has addressed recent reports that he stormed out of Survivor Series and had an angry reaction backstage.

During the event, The Scottish Warrior joined forces with The Judgment Day to take on the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, and Seth Rolins in the Men's WarGames Match. They lost the bout after The Archer of Infamy was pinned by The American Nightmare. According to Fightful Select, McIntyre was visibly upset after the match, and he immediately exited the arena. The report also mentioned that his actions were provoked by CM Punk's return.

At a recent WWE live event in Peoria, Drew McIntyre finally broke silence by addressing his loss at WWE Survivor Series, and the rumors of him storming out of the event.

“If you watched the show, you know why,” Drew McIntyre said during the WWE house show. “I didn’t win the world title match recently. WarGames last night, stupid team lost the match for me. You’ve heard things probably on the internet. Not in a great place, but there’s one thing that can turn this frown upside down, that can change things for me. It’s getting that world title. I don’t think of anywhere better than for Big D to finally win his first world title in front of live fans than right here in Peoria, Illinois," said McIntyre. (H/T WrestleZone)

Drew McIntyre collided with Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple-threat match at the house show for the World Heavyweight Championship. The bout was won by The Visionary.

Drew McIntyre wasn't the only WWE star angry about CM Punk's return

WWE Survivor Series was a very memorable night, as it featured the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton. After The Voice of the Voiceless made his shocking return, the crowd went nuts. Someone who was not happy about it though was Seth Rollins.

The Visionary was visibly angry, and he had to be held back by WWE personnel. He also kept flipping off the former AEW star. Rollins had referred to him as a cancer in the past, and it's been documented that he doesn't like Punk. It'll be interesting to see what happens on RAW this Monday night.

