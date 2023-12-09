Wrestling legend wants CM Punk to bring back former champion for a unique "family vs. family" feud on RAW (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter wants to see CM Punk in a unique feud on Monday Night RAW.

Punk returned to SmackDown this week and cut a thrilling promo for the fans in attendance. He put the entire locker room on notice, and named several stars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens that he could possibly face in the future. He then concluded that he'll be on WWE RAW this coming Monday, and make the decision on which brand he would join.

This week on Smack Talk, Apter mentioned that CM Punk should go to RAW, and try to get AJ Lee, his wife and former Divas Champion, back for a special appearance. He felt that a confrontation with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch standing face-to-face with Punk and AJ would be a stellar moment.

"Hey, this is great. You have Punk back now. You get AJ Lee, and even if it's not man and woman tag team things, even if they are in the same brand, it's gonna be the family vs. the family, so to say. Even if the four of them don't get in the ring at the same time, it's still gonna be family vs. family and I think WWE would do great to play that storyline here." [From 7:20 onwards]

It will be interesting to see which brand Punk finally chooses to be on. If he decides to be on RAW, it could be the start of a memorable feud with Seth Rollins.

