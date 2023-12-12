WWE booking Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4-Way match against three major superstars at WrestleMania 40 would be extremely interesting, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards feels WWE booking Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 40 would make for an interesting move.

The Tribal Chief has been the World Champion for nearly 1200 days. Over the past three years, he has defeated quite a few top challengers, including Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, many believe he will once again defend his title against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 40. Following CM Punk's recent return, some have suggested that he might be Reigns' opponent at the Show of Shows.

While addressing CM Punk's potential booking in a new video on his Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel, the wrestling veteran pointed out that Punk's initial angle would, in all likelihood, be with Seth Rollins, who expressed his displeasure towards the 45-year-old's return. Meanwhile, Punk could cross paths with Cody Rhodes as they both want to "finish the story." Richards also believes that The Best in the World would be involved in some capacity against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The wrestling veteran suggested that WWE could very well book a Fatal 4-Way match between Reigns, CM Punk, Rollins, and Rhodes at the upcoming Show of Shows.

"Now, you have the third guy to be talked about which is Roman Reigns. This is what leads me to believe that Punk is going to work at some capacity against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Will it be a three-way between Cody, Reigns, and Punk? Will it be a four-way Rollins, Cody, Reigns, and Punk? That makes it extremely interesting. Now, back at WrestleMania 2000 they had a fatal-four-way and it kinda fell short. Too many people in here may not make it as special. So, maybe a three-way dance or a triple-threat, that's pushing it. Four-way, meh," he said. [5:48 - 6:34]

Richards added:

"But one-on-one is really like last year with Cody and Reigns it made it a big fight feel. It made it special and the storyline wasn't muddled by having too many things intertwined between themselves. Now, they have plenty of time between now December 10th and WrestleMania 40 to make that work. But each and every week of TV counts for all four of these guys, including Punk, especially to make it special into intertwining where you do not know who would win a potential fatal-four-way match between all four guys." [6:36 - 7:11]

Could CM Punk versus Roman Reigns be bad for business?

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed the possibility of CM Punk facing Roman Reigns after his return to the Stamford-based company. He claimed it could affect WWE.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan pointed out that although the match would be "good for business," it could affect backstage morale.

"I think it may be bad for morale to give it to Punk right now because he just came back and you give it to him, right? And it may be good for business but if morale starts getting bad because you did it, then it will affect the business then it backfired. I say show them that he's responsible and professional then you do it," he said.

