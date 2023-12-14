CM Punk will have his best feud in 2024 against major WWE Superstar with whom he has "legit heat," believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes CM Punk's best feud in 2024 would be against WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Punk and Seth Rollins seemingly have had significant heat in the past few years. The Visionary even urged The Best in the World to remain away from WWE, dubbing him a "cancer."

Rollins was visibly furious following the 45-year-old's return at Survivor Series: WarGames. The World Heavyweight Champion recently confronted Punk on Monday Night RAW. The 37-year-old said he hated The Second City Saint and demanded he stop calling WWE his home.

Meanwhile, Punk revealed he was entering the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. He told Rollins that "when he wins," he might go after his World Heavyweight Title. During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, a fan asked Matt Morgan who he believes would be Punk's best feud next year.

"I think right away the obvious answer is Rollins because there's legit heat in there. And I'm waiting. We've not seen Punk's reaction, [or] shoot reaction to it. Because if I'm Punk, I'm, again, what I said earlier, 'Homeboy, nobody gave a cr*p about your two-toned haired a** when you were not even lead guitar, Mötley Crüe at the time. You were the backup guitarist. Like, you were the bass guitarist. You were Mick Mars. You weren't Nikki Sixx, you weren't Vince Neil [referring to Rollins in The Shield],'" he said. [18:21 - 18:56]

Seth Rollins will attempt to expose CM Punk in the WWE ring, believes legend

While addressing Seth Rollins' relationship with CM Punk on Busted Open, Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed the animosity between the two superstars was real.

The wrestling legend predicted Rollins would try to "expose" Punk inside the squared circle.

"This is what Seth is gonna try to do to CM Punk. He's gonna try to beat him up, blow him up, stretch him, and expose him. He's gonna do good business. But in the mix of that good business, Seth is gonna put the pedal to the metal, and he's gonna go, 'All right, Punk, let's see if you can keep up with me because everybody had to keep up with you in AEW.' That's what was going on in the look last night," he said.

